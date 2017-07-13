Serena Williams has been making headlines left and right lately following her engagement and subsequent pregnancy news with fiancé Alexis Ohanian . However, not everything you read is true!
E! News sat down with the tennis GOAT as a part of her Tempur-Pedic Sleep Is Power campaign during which she answered all of our burning questions about her wedding, her pregnancy, her health and whether she'll really return to the court in January (like she told Vanity Fair magazine last month).
Acknowledging that some women have a difficult time with their pregnancies—especially their first—Williams told us she's been experiencing the opposite.
"I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good," she said. "Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I'm like, 'I really like being pregnant.' I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it."
She hasn't even experienced any unusual pregnancy cravings, which is something she's actually kind of bummed about.
"I don't have the cravings," she revealed. "So I am a little disappointed with that. But I am OK with it because I feel like, maybe if I had the cravings, I would have a tougher pregnancy."
In fact, she's been eating healthier than before her pregnancy.
"I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. Its pretty backwards," she said, noting that her diet includes "lots of greens, lots of vegetables" and getting proteins through "either fish or different types of nuts and seeds."
Another important facet of her healthy lifestyle is getting a good night's sleep, which she said is all due to the Tempur-Pedic she's owned for 10 years.
"I have always taken it for granted because I have always gotten really good sleep, high-quality sleep," she told us, recounting a story about staying in a hotel recently and getting only a couple hours of shut-eye.
"That's when I realized how fortunate I was to have my Tempur-Pedic at home because it contours to my body it just keeps me comfortable," she said. "It's like a pregnancy angel. I think ten years ago I was preparing for this without knowing it...Obviously when I do have the baby and I want to get back to training, I really want to have that quality sleep I need because I want to come back at some point—hopefully sooner than later."
Still, Williams said there's "no rush" to getting back on the court and even admitted that she may have been a little overzealous when she told Vanity Fair she would return in January.
"If you know me, you know that I have the most unrealistic goals," she admitted. "I'm having a baby in the fall, and I am talking about playing in January. That is ridiculous! But who knows. If it happens, great, but if it doesn't happen, its not the end of the world. I am OK with that, too. Big deal, I will just keep going until the next goal!"
Though there was speculation that Williams might be expecting a baby girl, she told us they don't know the sex yet. However, if she does have a daughter, she promises to help her combat sexism like she's so gracefully done, especially lately amid comments from John McEnroe.
"It's something we have to deal with in our lives, and I think if it is a girl, mommy is probably one of the best people that has been dealing with it, so we will have a lot of talk about!"
Other than tennis and baby updates, there's another very big moment coming up for Williams: Her wedding!
The all-star athlete got engaged to Ohanian in December, but even amid rumors of a "secret wedding," Williams promises she hasn't tied the knot with the Reddit co-founder just yet.
"It hasn't happened yet, not that I am aware of!" she joked. "No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party]," she laughed while looking at her belly, "Which is not gonna happen right now!"
Watch her full interview in the videos above!