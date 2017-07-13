Serena Williams has been making headlines left and right lately following her engagement and subsequent pregnancy news with fiancé Alexis Ohanian . However, not everything you read is true!

E! News sat down with the tennis GOAT as a part of her Tempur-Pedic Sleep Is Power campaign during which she answered all of our burning questions about her wedding, her pregnancy, her health and whether she'll really return to the court in January (like she told Vanity Fair magazine last month).

Acknowledging that some women have a difficult time with their pregnancies—especially their first—Williams told us she's been experiencing the opposite.

"I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good," she said. "Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I'm like, 'I really like being pregnant.' I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it."