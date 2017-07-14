Sure, jeans are practical and all, but have you ever worn a pair of palazzo pants?

The wide-leg, statement-making pant (unlike your trusty slim fit jeans) is as daring as a pair of pants gets. For starters, it cinches you at the waist, which helps to define your smallest area. Then there's the legs, which only get wider as they reach your feet—talk about drama! Even if you do it in a neutral color like black or khaki, the style alone makes a bold statement. But if you're really feeling the look, go one step further and opt for a colorful, printed variation.

Whatever pair you pick, just tuck in a simple tank or wear a strappy bodysuit and you've got an instant summer outfit.