Move Aside Jeans, Here Are 9 Palazzo Pants For Every Budget

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Halle Berry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice's Outfit Is Perfect for a Pop Concert

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Best Dressed

Best Dressed of the Week: Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Palazzo Pants

Sure, jeans are practical and all, but have you ever worn a pair of palazzo pants?

The wide-leg, statement-making pant (unlike your trusty slim fit jeans) is as daring as a pair of pants gets. For starters, it cinches you at the waist, which helps to define your smallest area. Then there's the legs, which only get wider as they reach your feet—talk about drama! Even if you do it in a neutral color like black or khaki, the style alone makes a bold statement. But if you're really feeling the look, go one step further and opt for a colorful, printed variation.

Whatever pair you pick, just tuck in a simple tank or wear a strappy bodysuit and you've got an instant summer outfit.

And we did we mention there's a pair for every budget?

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $100

Endless Rose Pleated Pants, $95

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $100

Topshop Frill Side Palazzo Trousers, $95

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $100

Catherine Catherine Maladrino Fife Print Palazzo Pants, $88

Article continues below

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $300

Alice + Olivia Athena Printed Stretch Crepe de Chine Wide-Leg Pants, $165

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $300

Etro Daisy Print Palazzo Pants, $270

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Under $300

McQ Alexander McQueen Striped Palazzo Trousers, $245

 

Article continues below

Branded: Palazzo Pants

$400 +

Max Mara Two-Tone Crepe Wide-Leg Pants, $595

Branded: Palazzo Pants

$400 +

Stella McCartney Cropped Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Wide-Leg Pants, $438

Branded: Palazzo Pants

$400 +

Armani Collezion Piquet Fabric Palazzo Pants, $645

Article continues below

Girl, look at you!

So stylin'. 

TAGS/ Life/Style , Top Stories , Shopping , Daily Deals
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.