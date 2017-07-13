Talk about dancing to a whole new beat.

One week after Rob Kardashian went on a social media rant against ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to enjoy a drama-free night with one close family member.

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Snapchat that Rob was spending part of the day with her and Tristan Thompson.

"Rob, Tristan and I are up early to get this early morning workout in. Early bird gets the worm," she shared before the fun continued into the evening. "Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko."

As Keeping Up fans know, Rob and Khloe have a close relationship. That bond is only continuing even after Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against the Arthur George sock designer.