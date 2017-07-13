Talk about dancing to a whole new beat.
One week after Rob Kardashian went on a social media rant against ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to enjoy a drama-free night with one close family member.
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Snapchat that Rob was spending part of the day with her and Tristan Thompson.
"Rob, Tristan and I are up early to get this early morning workout in. Early bird gets the worm," she shared before the fun continued into the evening. "Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko."
As Keeping Up fans know, Rob and Khloe have a close relationship. That bond is only continuing even after Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against the Arthur George sock designer.
"She is trying to help him. Rob didn't move in with her, but Khloe and Tristan are encouraging him to come hangout at the house and workout with them hoping it will motivate him to get back on the health grind and take care of himself," a source shared with us. "She wants him to get back on track so she is trying to help him."
Our insider added, "Tristan doesn't mind having Rob around at all. He loves all of Khloe's family."
After causing a digital uproar for posing controversial pictures of his ex online, Rob reached out to the Kardashians with an apology.
E! News can confirm that he told family members how regretful he was about the whole deal. In return, they advised him to turn off his social media accounts until he gets his head straight.
"He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did," a source shared with us. "Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream Kardashian."
A second insider added, "There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realizes that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most. He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that."