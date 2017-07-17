Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock
Forget street style, celebrities like Miranda Kerr are taking their best looks to new heights—literally.
Between waiting in seemingly-endless security lines and then finding out you're stuck in a middle seat, the airport is definitely not anyone's favorite place to be. The whole process of traveling is pretty uncomfortable, so most people tend to compensate by throwing on the comfiest clothes they can find and hopping on their flight.
Well, these celebs have some style tricks for you on how to strike the perfect balance of looking chic and staying comfortable.
From cool-girl leather and denim jackets to patterned ankle boots (Kendall Jenner's a fan of these) that will take your look to the next level, keep scrolling for all the inspiration.
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Airports and airplanes tend to be a bit chilly, which is why a versatile, additional layers like leather jackets are key. The fact you'll also look extremely cool is just an added perk.
Studded Leather Biker Jacket, $420
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Take note: Ankle boots are the It Girl way to instantly elevate any airport look. They're not that practical, but in this case, that's really not the point. At first glance, Kendall's outfit isn't really anything out of the ordinary as far as airport attire goes, but one look at those snakeskin boots and it's clear why we envy Kenny's outfit.
Cecile Ankle Booties, $168
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Denim is everyone's favorite closet staple which is why it's a total no-brainer to rock jeans at the airport. Since they're super comfortable, they're a great option to consider if you have a particularly long flight ahead of you. Follow Lily's lead and look for a cropped style. That way you'll stay cool and comfy the whole ride.
Ruffle Crop Jean, $98
Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock
Miranda's pants are a must-have to add a fun burst of color to any travel look. It's an effortless way to look chic! Just throw on a neutral-colored shirt and some printed pants, and call it a day. As an added bonus, this outfit can be dressed up with matching nude heels or dressed down with white sneakers.
Floral Print Slim Pants, Was: $79, Now: $39
Eagle Lee / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
It's easy to grab a sweatshirt or cardigan before running out the door to catch a flight, but a patched denim jacket is a great alternative to give your outfit an instant upgrade. Pair your jacket with your favorite jeans for the ultimate double denim look like Winnie!
Patch-Accented Denim Jacket, Was: $98, Now: $40
Your next trip to the airport just got a whole lot more fashionable.
Fly safe!