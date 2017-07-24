The Bellas are back! Well, almost.
We've got your first look at season two of Total Bellas, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. In the just-released promo, Brie Bella prepares for the birth of her and Daniel Bryan's first child as Nikki Bella gets the surprise of a lifetime from fiancé John Cena.
"When you're a Bella, it's all about being a super star," a fully recovered Nikki says in the promo as she's back in the ring dominating after neck surgery. Meanwhile, pregnant Brie adds, "It's all about being a mom."
In addition to Brie's pregnancy, Nikki's booming career and John Cena's proposal plans, season two also follows Bryan back the road with WWE as the general manager of Smackdown amid the impending birth of baby Birdie Joe.
"Family is always first because that's what matters most," the Bella Twins add. Get excited for babies, engagements and so much more!
In addition to the new Total Bellas promo, we are also announcing the new cast of Total Divas season seven! The Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Lana and Maryse will all return and joining them will be WWE superstars Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.
Total Divas returns later this fall.
Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.