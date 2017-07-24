The Bellas are back! Well, almost.

We've got your first look at season two of Total Bellas, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. In the just-released promo, Brie Bella prepares for the birth of her and Daniel Bryan's first child as Nikki Bella gets the surprise of a lifetime from fiancé John Cena.

"When you're a Bella, it's all about being a super star," a fully recovered Nikki says in the promo as she's back in the ring dominating after neck surgery. Meanwhile, pregnant Brie adds, "It's all about being a mom."