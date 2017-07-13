What do Millie Bobby Brown and Michelle Pfeiffer have in common? They both received their first Emmy nominations in 2017.

Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the 2017 Emmy nominations that included quite a few newcomers to the race. With Game of Thrones out of the way (it was not eligible for the 2017 Emmys because it premieres July 16), newcomers like Westworld, This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale and its cast of actors were able to break into the race in a big way. The TV Academy also passed over many of last year's winners to make way for newcomers.