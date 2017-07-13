Baby Birdie Update! Brie Bella Says Her 9-Week Old Daughter Loves Colors and Shapes, But Not Aunt Nikki's "Boobies!"
Beyoncé is back in action only weeks after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter.
The music superstar stepped out in public for an intimate date night with hubby Jay-Z on Wednesday, marking the first time photographers spotted the new mama since last month's highly-anticipated arrivals.
An eyewitness tells E! News the couple was surrounded by multiple security personnel as they arrived at Nobu in Malibu in separate Escalades at around 8 p.m. According to the source, security arrived first to check the parking lot, then the 4:44 rapper exited the car. Bey arrived in a second Escalade flanked by two separate security guards.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z left the exclusive sushi eatery three hours later, again in separate cars, the source adds. A total of 10 security guards were present to ensure the proud 'rents could enjoy their evening out with little disruption.
Jacson / Splash News
The chart-toppers didn't travel too far from their newborn son and daughter, as well as 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. As E! News previously reported, the family of five is currently residing in a $40,000-per-month mansion in Malibu and plan to stay there through the end of summer.
Dubbed "La Villa Contenta," the luxurious estate sits on 6.3 acres, and includes a rose garden, tennis court and pool house. Enviable digs aside, a separate insider recently revealed that Rumi and Sir are "happy and healthy" and the entire Knowles-Carter squad is "doing great."
Jay's latest album features plenty of loving shout-outs to his two littles ones, but Bey has yet to address life as a mom to twins publicly. She has taken steps to trademark Rumi and Sir's unique names, and fans might soon be able to purchase teething rings, baby carriages, strollers and more similar merchandise with their likeness.
Until Bey and Jay formally introduce the world's most famous twins to the world, it's great to see these lovebirds spending some well-deserved alone time together.