Beyoncé is back in action only weeks after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

The music superstar stepped out in public for an intimate date night with hubby Jay-Z on Wednesday, marking the first time photographers spotted the new mama since last month's highly-anticipated arrivals.

An eyewitness tells E! News the couple was surrounded by multiple security personnel as they arrived at Nobu in Malibu in separate Escalades at around 8 p.m. According to the source, security arrived first to check the parking lot, then the 4:44 rapper exited the car. Bey arrived in a second Escalade flanked by two separate security guards.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z left the exclusive sushi eatery three hours later, again in separate cars, the source adds. A total of 10 security guards were present to ensure the proud 'rents could enjoy their evening out with little disruption.