For many people, going to the gym is a sacrifice. Yes, you need to workout to be healthy, but be prepared for your hair to look crazy until you can make it to your heating tools or salon.

"Sweating it out" is, in fact, a nightmare for anyone that straightens their hair. But, now there's a solution. Businessman-turned-yogi Russell Simmons opened Tantris, a yoga studio in Los Angeles, California just last year. Besides a studio with advanced heating technologies (warming your body from the inside out), the center includes a hair salon and athleisure boutique. With a membership, beauty-obsessed yogis can literally sweat it out and walk downstairs, into the arms of a hair stylist—a dream come true.