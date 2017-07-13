For many people, going to the gym is a sacrifice. Yes, you need to workout to be healthy, but be prepared for your hair to look crazy until you can make it to your heating tools or salon.
"Sweating it out" is, in fact, a nightmare for anyone that straightens their hair. But, now there's a solution. Businessman-turned-yogi Russell Simmons opened Tantris, a yoga studio in Los Angeles, California just last year. Besides a studio with advanced heating technologies (warming your body from the inside out), the center includes a hair salon and athleisure boutique. With a membership, beauty-obsessed yogis can literally sweat it out and walk downstairs, into the arms of a hair stylist—a dream come true.
Now, Uncle Rush doesn't actually do hair, but he has enlisted the help of hairstylist and Tantris' Senior Creative Consultant Angela Stevens to bring life to back to post-class styles. After working with celebs like Rita Ora and Keke Palmer, the beauty pro is more than comfortable with different textures of hair, and has taken extra steps to offer both natural and straight styles. For a flat rate of $50, you can choose from a number of styles, including blow-outs, braids, buns and more.
Unique to the Tantris brand, the hair experience is actually quite similar to the yoga practices upstairs. Each appointment starts with a massage. Then, the stylist uses aromatherapuetic Aveda products to soothe your mind and tresses. Finally, each member is asked to choose a number between one and seven, which aligns to the Aveda Chakra collection. You and your hair are then spritzed with wisdom, harmony or insight balancing spray. It's a holistic approach.
As an educator (maybe you've caught her on We Tv's LA Hair), Angela brings her advanced practices for both curly and straight hair. Her secret to post-gym curly hair: co-washing.
"Co-wash is a cream version of shampoo. It has antimicrobial natural oils that help cleanse the hair," she revealed to E! News. "When you shampoo your hair, you're striping the hair down of all of its oils, and then rebuilding with conditioner. This is great if you have oily hair and you want to wear it straight, but if you have oily hair and you want to wear it curly, co-wash is your best friend."
Now, you can look fly everytime you leave the gym.