If you were holding out hope that Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer would somehow repair their fractured friendship by the time The Real Housewives of New York City signs off for season nine, we've got some bad news.

The cast of the Bravo reality hit gathered in the Big Apple on Wednesday to tape their reunion special with host Andy Cohen, and E! News has learned that (surprise, surprise!) Bethenny and Ramona's feud was a major topic of conversation. And it sounds like the time apart did nothing to soothe their bad blood.

"They went at it the hardest. Ramona was very worked up but strong in her convictions," our source revealed. "Bethenny was more dismissive of her, which set Ramona off even more. She exploded at a few points."