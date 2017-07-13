Bravo
If you were holding out hope that Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer would somehow repair their fractured friendship by the time The Real Housewives of New York City signs off for season nine, we've got some bad news.
The cast of the Bravo reality hit gathered in the Big Apple on Wednesday to tape their reunion special with host Andy Cohen, and E! News has learned that (surprise, surprise!) Bethenny and Ramona's feud was a major topic of conversation. And it sounds like the time apart did nothing to soothe their bad blood.
"They went at it the hardest. Ramona was very worked up but strong in her convictions," our source revealed. "Bethenny was more dismissive of her, which set Ramona off even more. She exploded at a few points."
However, we hear that, by the end, it wasn't just Ramona who Bethenny is done with. The feud also took on some collateral damage when Luann D'Agostino decided to throw her two cents in, with Bethenny turning on the newlywed after a season of general civility between the two. "Luann piped in at one point and Bethenny called her a turncoat, referring to the way she plays both sides with Ramona," our source told us.
As with any good Real Housewives reunion, the drama was hardly contained to one specific argument. When talk turned to Tinsley Mortimer and Sonja Morgan's increasingly strained relationship following Tinsley's stay in Sonja's home, the two had it out, though we hear they had a bit of a happier ending. "Sonja and Tinsley also fought over their living situation and whether or not Tinsely had been an ungrateful houseguest," our source added. "They resolved their issues."
