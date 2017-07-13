Samira Wiley went from prison to a dystopia and in the process got herself an Emmy nomination. Wiley, who starred in four seasons of Orange Is the New Black, picked up an Emmy nomination for her work in The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's new drama that picked up 14 nominations total.

"I totally didn't realize what was going on. My agent called me. I sort of missed the beginning part. I saw that the show got nominated and that [Elisabeth Moss] got nominated and I was just so overjoyed for that," Wiley told E! News shortly after getting the nomination news. "Then my agent called me, and I was like, ‘What are you calling me for?' and he was like, ‘For you getting nominated!' Ever since that moment I have just been overjoyed and my phone has been inundated with text messages and phone calls of love and congratulations. I'm just over the moon."