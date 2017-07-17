There are times when I hear you still talk about Brooks. That must be difficult for him…

It is difficult for him but it's my reality. [Brooks] wasn't this monster in my life. The viewers may think he was, but he wasn't. Did he turn into a monster toward the end? ...He did a lot of weird-ass crazy things that I still don't understand. I don't talk to him. I haven't talked to him in two years. I don't know why he did what he did, but he wasn't a monster. He wasn't really the man that I thought he was, so that's the hard part. Steve knows, it's like a death. We've talked about our relationships ending and anybody in my past is still important to me. My first husband, Don, who I was married to for 20 years…you don't just forget about them.

When E! News interviewed Brooks two years ago, he gave us fake cancer documents leading to even more questions about his credibility and whether he had really been diagnosed with cancer. If Brooks were to turn up now what would you say to him?

I mean, just, why? "Why did you reveal bad records? Why did you do what you did to me?" We had a good thing going, so I thought. I still don't know why. I've never been able to get the answer from him. We have common friends and the common friends are like. "Does he, does he not [have cancer]?" I was talking to his mom all the time, his children. He exposed that he was very sick. I don't know and that's why I have to just go, it's my past, I'll never understand it, so I have to be okay with it. But it does hurt because I was so good to him. Why would he hurt me like that, you know?