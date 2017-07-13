Surprise!

Nick Pendergrast appeared on Lifetime's Married at First Sight season four, which aired in 2016, and married co-star Sonia Granados. They divorced recently after a year of marriage. His current girlfriend is Heather Yerrid, a relationship coach who co-hosted an AfterBuzz TV network program that discussed episodes of the reality show. She and Pendergrast revealed to People Thursday they are expecting twins!

"I was told I would not be able to have kids. Needless to say these #twins are a gift from God & we're elated," Yerrid tweeted.

Meanwhile, Granados weighed in on the news. And she is NOT happy.

"Now we ALL know why after buzz was always throwing shade at me #Congrats2theLoveBirds," she tweeted. "Nick and Heather from AfterBuzz are having twins."

She later added, "She thought I was wrong about him liking her. #ShadyMcPherson" and "One thing to say. They deserve each other."

Granados said she is "irate" at Yerrid allegedly "misleading" her and at Pendergrast "not being able to ever be a MAN about anything!" The two have not replied to her.