Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and AfterBuzz Host Expecting Twins After His Divorce

by Corinne Heller

Surprise!

Nick Pendergrast appeared on Lifetime's Married at First Sight season four, which aired in 2016, and married co-star Sonia Granados. They divorced recently after a year of marriage. His current girlfriend is Heather Yerrid, a relationship coach who co-hosted an AfterBuzz TV network program that discussed episodes of the reality show. She and Pendergrast revealed to People Thursday they are expecting twins!

"I was told I would not be able to have kids. Needless to say these #twins are a gift from God & we're elated," Yerrid tweeted.

Meanwhile, Granados weighed in on the news. And she is NOT happy.

"Now we ALL know why after buzz was always throwing shade at me #Congrats2theLoveBirds," she tweeted. "Nick and Heather from AfterBuzz are having twins."

She later added, "She thought I was wrong about him liking her. #ShadyMcPherson" and "One thing to say. They deserve each other."

Granados said she is "irate" at Yerrid allegedly "misleading" her and at Pendergrast "not being able to ever be a MAN about anything!" The two have not replied to her.

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

"But she judges US??!? she was his life coach!!!! What a JOKE!!! She gave them advice about their marriage..." responded Married at First Sight season five star Sheila Duhon, who married fellow contestant Nate Duhon.

"#inaccurate #alternativefacts God Bless You #mafs," Pendergrast replied.

Other people, such as Pendergrast's co-star Derek Schwartz, posted supportive messages.

"Wow just heard @nick_mafs has a set of twins on the way! Congrats, bud!," Schwartz tweeted.

"Thanks @derek_mafs. U and @Tom_MAFS need to make a visit for a little West Coast sun and get out of the SoFla humidity! #DoubleTrouble," Pendergrast wrote, referring to fellow co-star Tom Wilson.

He later thanked his fans.

"Both @HeatherYerrid and myself appreciate the positivity and support from everyone #twinning," he wrote.

