The kids are all right!
Congratulations are in order for the entire cast of This Is Us—and especially for Chrissy Metz. The 36-year-old actress scored her very first Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
E!'s Daily Pop hosts gave the actress a ring this morning during which she admitted she had a hard time believing the news was true.
"I literally had to ask someone twice like, 'Are we sure? Can we just check it again? Are we sure?' You don't want to celebrate too soon," she modestly told hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester, Carissa Culiner. and Kristin dos Santos.
Obviously, Metz hasn't quite registered yet that the show landed 11 total nominations for its first season!
Kate Pearson, Metz's character in the NBC drama series, struggles with both her eating habits and body image. Metz has been very vocal in the past about her own struggles in trying to become an actress, even admitting that all she had was 81 cents in her bank account when she got the part.
How does the nomination feel in retrospect? "It's so rewarding on a level that I can't really describe," she told us.
Despite her huge success with the show, she's staying humble.
NBC
"I have to say, it hasn't really sunk in for me, but I'm so elated for the other cast mates that I was in tears," she gushed.
When she found out about the long list of nominations, she said the first thing she did was text Milo Ventimiglia. He saw his first Emmy nod as he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series alongside co-star Sterling K. Brown.
Rather than popping bottles of champagne, Metz is celebrating by helping to create season two. Today marks her first day of shooting, and she couldn't wait to be able to share the moment with her cast mates.
She even hinted at what the opening scene of season two might be like. "It's really unexpected," she dished. "I was so like, 'Wait, are we…what?' So if I felt that way I'm sure everyone else is going to be sort of beside themselves."
The first season feels as though it ended years ago, and fans are dying to know what happens next for the show...Obviously, an Emmy or two couldn't hurt the hype.
Some other This Is Us nominations include:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
House of Cards (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (AMC)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflx)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Michael Kelley, House of Cards (Netflix)
John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)
BD Wong, Mr. Robot (USA)
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Denis O'Hare, This Is Us (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us (NBC)
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)
Click here to view the full list of nominees.