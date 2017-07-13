The kids are all right!

Congratulations are in order for the entire cast of This Is Us—and especially for Chrissy Metz. The 36-year-old actress scored her very first Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

E!'s Daily Pop hosts gave the actress a ring this morning during which she admitted she had a hard time believing the news was true.

"I literally had to ask someone twice like, 'Are we sure? Can we just check it again? Are we sure?' You don't want to celebrate too soon," she modestly told hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester, Carissa Culiner. and Kristin dos Santos.

Obviously, Metz hasn't quite registered yet that the show landed 11 total nominations for its first season!