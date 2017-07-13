Get ready for a baby Birdie update!

Brie Bella took to her YouTube channel yesterday to celebrate her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson turning nine weeks old. So what milestones has she reached?

"One thing I've noticed about my nine week precious baby is that she's always been alert, but she's really alert now," the Total Bellas star says in the video. "Like when mommy leaves the room, she doesn't know if she likes it or not and she lets me know."