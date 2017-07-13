Botched Patient Megan "Has Had the Heck Beaten Out" of Her Boobs After 9 Breast Surgeries in 3 Years!
Get ready for a baby Birdie update!
Brie Bella took to her YouTube channel yesterday to celebrate her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson turning nine weeks old. So what milestones has she reached?
"One thing I've noticed about my nine week precious baby is that she's always been alert, but she's really alert now," the Total Bellas star says in the video. "Like when mommy leaves the room, she doesn't know if she likes it or not and she lets me know."
Brie added, "When she gets by auntie Coco's boobies she knows that's not where the milk supply is and that kind of makes her mad." LOL!
Brie says Birdie has "been loving colors and shapes" and has a really strong grip.
"I love it because when I breast feed she'll grab my fingers and grip those which is just heart-melting," the WWE star gushed.
Speaking of gushing, at last night's 2017 ESPY Awards aunti Nikki Bella couldn't help talking about her "amazing" niece. "She's always hard to leave but I kind of feel like I'm a new mom right now because I take care of her quite a bit," Nikki told E! News. "I'm just loving it. Love it, love it, love it!"
So how's Nikki's wedding planning going?