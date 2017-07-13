Blessed be the fruit; This year's batch of Emmy nominees include a slew of stars from breakout new shows.
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's dystopian drama series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, was a hit with critics and is nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, while stars Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledelearned individual nods.
"Well I'm in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane," Moss said in a statement to E! News. "I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind! I'm so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of."
"Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum, bitches," she added, quoting a line from The Handmaid's Tale.
Meanwhile, HBO's breakout futuristic series Westworld, which tells of a robot theme park, is also nominated for the top drama award and its stars Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright also received individual nods.
Wood, who plays Doloros, said in a statement to E! News that her character "is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed."
"It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld," she added. "It really is the best job I've ever had."
Hulu
Blessed be the fruit! The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Offred in the dystopian Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.
HBO
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as host Dolores in the futuristic HBO series.
John P. Johnson/HBO
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of host Maeve on the HBO series.
Article continues below
Hulu
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Moira on the Hulu series.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
The Oscar winners are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Jane on the HBO mini-series.
FX
The actor and comic is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as twins Chip and Dale's mother Mrs. Baskets on the FX series.
Article continues below
Hulu
Blessed be the fruit! The actress is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen on the Hulu series.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
The two are both nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for their roles of siblings Randall and Jack Pearson on the NBC series.
Chris Haston/NBC
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her roles on the NBC series.
Article continues below
FX
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Earn on the FX series.
John P. Johnson/HBO
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Bernard on the HBO series.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The comedienne and actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her roles on the NBC series.
Article continues below
FX
The two are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on FX's FEUD: Bette And Joan.
Netflix
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven on the Netflix series.
Will Heath/NBC
Not wrong: The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Donald Trump on the NBC series.
Article continues below
Ronen Akerman/SHOWTIME
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Saul on the Showtime series.
NBC
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of William on the NBC series.
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Kate Pearson on the NBC series.
Article continues below
NETFLIX
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Suzanne, aka Crazy Eyes, on the Netflix series.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jim Hopper on the Netflix series.
Iain Armitage, Shailene Woodley .
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles of battered housewife Celeste and fellow housewife and gossip queen Madeline on the HBO mini-series.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Image
The dynamic duo are nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program for the VH1 show.
Hulu
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Aunt Lydia on the Hulu series and is also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role of Patti on HBO's The Leftovers.
FX
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as twins Chip and Dale on the FX series.
Article continues below
HBO
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Selina Meyer on the ABC sitcom. She has won the award every year since 2012.
ABC/Kelsey McNea
The two are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for their roles of Dre and Rainbow Johnson on the ABC sitcom.
CBS
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Bonnie on the CBS sitcom.
Article continues below
FX
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role of Emmit Stussy on the FX mini-series.
HBO
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role of Naz on the HBO mini-series.
PBS
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his title role on the BBC/PBS Masterpiece mini-series.
Article continues below
Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Ray Donovan on the Showtime series.
Ursula Coyote/AMC
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Jimmy McGill on AMC's Breaking Bad spinoff.
John P. Johnson/HBO
The Oscar winner is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Dr. Robert Ford on the HBO series.
Article continues below
Netflix
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series.
ABC/Mitch Haaseth
The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Annalise Keating on the ABC series.
Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix
The two are nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for their roles of Claire and Francis Underwood on the Netflix series.
Article continues below
FX
The real-life couple is nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for their roles of Elizabeth and Philip Jennings on the FX series.
Most of the main stars of NBC freshman drama This Is Us and HBO's limited series Big Little Lies, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, were also nominated.
Meanwhile, SNL's Kate McKinnon and breakout star Leslie Jones are both nominated for their supporting roles in a comedy.
Stranger Things, Netflix's '80s sci-fi drama and breakout summer 2016 hit, also got its due.
"Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this," said Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for her supporting role. "Thank you to the Television Academy for the incredible amount of love and support they have shown me and our show this morning. I have so much fun playing Eleven, and am forever grateful to The Duffers, Shawn Levy and Netflix for allowing me the opportunity to become her. This is an unbelievable honor, and I can't wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!"