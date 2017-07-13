Emmys 2017: Notable Nominees Include The Handmaid's Tale and Westworld Stars

Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelorette

Hometown Homicide?! Bryan's Mom Threatens to Kill Rachel on The Bachelorette

2017 Emmy Nominations By The Numbers

2017 Emmy Award Nominations By the Numbers: Plus, Which Show Just Set a New Record?

Blessed be the fruit; This year's batch of Emmy nominees include a slew of stars from breakout new shows.

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's dystopian drama series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, was a hit with critics and is nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, while stars Elisabeth MossAnn DowdSamira Wiley and Alexis Bledelearned individual nods.

"Well I'm in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane," Moss said in a statement to E! News. "I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind! I'm so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of."

"Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum, bitches," she added, quoting a line from The Handmaid's Tale.

Meanwhile, HBO's breakout futuristic series Westworld, which tells of a robot theme park, is also nominated for the top drama award and its stars Evan Rachel WoodAnthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright also received individual nods. 

Wood, who plays Doloros, said in a statement to E! News that her character "is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed."

"It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld," she added. "It really is the best job I've ever had."

2017 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Blessed be the fruit! The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Offred in the dystopian Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.

Westworld, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as host Dolores in the futuristic HBO series.

Thandie Newton, Westworld

John P. Johnson/HBO

Thandie Newton, Westworld

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of host Maeve on the HBO series.

Samira Wiley, Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Moira on the Hulu series.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

The Oscar winners are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Jane on the HBO mini-series.

Baskets, 2017 Emmys

FX

Louie Anderson

The actor and comic is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as twins Chip and Dale's mother Mrs. Baskets on the FX series.

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

Blessed be the fruit! The actress is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen on the Hulu series.

Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

The two are both nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for their roles of siblings Randall and Jack Pearson on the NBC series.

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Chris Haston/NBC

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her roles on the NBC series.

Donald Glover, Atlanta

FX

Donald Glover, Atlanta

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Earn on the FX series.

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

John P. Johnson/HBO

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Bernard on the HBO series.

Leslie Jones, 2017 BET Awards, Show

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

The comedienne and actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her roles on the NBC series.

Feud: Bette and Joan, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon

FX

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange

The two are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on FX's FEUD: Bette And Joan.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven on the Netflix series.

Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Will Heath/NBC

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Not wrong: The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of Donald Trump on the NBC series.

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Ronen Akerman/SHOWTIME

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Saul on the Showtime series.

This Is Us, 2017 Emmys

NBC

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of William on the NBC series.

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Kate Pearson on the NBC series.

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

NETFLIX

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Suzanne, aka Crazy Eyes, on the Netflix series.

David Harbour, 2017 Writers Guild Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

David Harbour, Stranger Things

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jim Hopper on the Netflix series.

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies.

Iain Armitage, Shailene Woodley .

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles of battered housewife Celeste and fellow housewife and gossip queen Madeline on the HBO mini-series.

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart

Christopher Polk/Getty Image

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

The dynamic duo are nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program for the VH1 show.

Ann Dowd, Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Aunt Lydia on the Hulu series and is also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for her role of Patti on HBO's The Leftovers.

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

FX

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as twins Chip and Dale on the FX series.

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Selina Meyer on the ABC sitcom. She has won the award every year since 2012.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

ABC/Kelsey McNea

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson

The two are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for their roles of Dre and Rainbow Johnson on the ABC sitcom.

Allison Janney, MOM

CBS

Allison Janney, Mom

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Bonnie on the CBS sitcom.

Fargo, 2017 Emmys

FX

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role of Emmit Stussy on the FX mini-series.

The Night Of, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Riz Ahmed, The Night of

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role of Naz on the HBO mini-series.

Sherlock the Lying Detective, 2017 Emmys

PBS

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his title role on the BBC/PBS Masterpiece mini-series.

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Ray Donovan on the Showtime series.

Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk

Ursula Coyote/AMC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Jimmy McGill on AMC's Breaking Bad spinoff.

Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Westworld

John P. Johnson/HBO

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

The Oscar winner is nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Dr. Robert Ford on the HBO series.

Claire Foy, The Crown

Netflix

Claire Foy, The Crown

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series.

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Annalise Keating on the ABC series.

House of Cards, Robin Wright, Kevin Spacey

Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

The two are nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for their roles of Claire and Francis Underwood on the Netflix series.

The Americans

FX

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

The real-life couple is nominated for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for their roles of Elizabeth and Philip Jennings on the FX series.

Most of the main stars of NBC freshman drama This Is Us and HBO's limited series Big Little Lies, starring Nicole KidmanReese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, were also nominated.

Meanwhile, SNL's Kate McKinnon and breakout star Leslie Jones are both nominated for their supporting roles in a comedy.

Stranger Things, Netflix's '80s sci-fi drama and breakout summer 2016 hit, also got its due.

"Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this," said Millie Bobby Brown, who is nominated for her supporting role. "Thank you to the Television Academy for the incredible amount of love and support they have shown me and our show this morning. I have so much fun playing Eleven, and am forever grateful to The Duffers, Shawn Levy and Netflix for allowing me the opportunity to become her. This is an unbelievable honor, and I can't wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!"

