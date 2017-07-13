Blessed be the fruit; This year's batch of Emmy nominees include a slew of stars from breakout new shows.

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's dystopian drama series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, was a hit with critics and is nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, while stars Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Alexis Bledelearned individual nods.

"Well I'm in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane," Moss said in a statement to E! News. "I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind! I'm so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of."

"Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum, bitches," she added, quoting a line from The Handmaid's Tale.

Meanwhile, HBO's breakout futuristic series Westworld, which tells of a robot theme park, is also nominated for the top drama award and its stars Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright also received individual nods.

Wood, who plays Doloros, said in a statement to E! News that her character "is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed."

"It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld," she added. "It really is the best job I've ever had."