Corinne Olympios is ready to speak.

The Bachelor's breakout contestant is set to return to Bachelor in Paradise as part of a reunion special following the incident that shut down production in June, with Corinne telling E! News in a statement on Wednesday, "I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special."

And now, we're learning why Corinne, who chose not to return as a contestant for the fourth season after Warner Bros. cleared BIP and producers of any wrongdoing, made the decision to take part in reunion, along with DeMario Jackson, the other contestant who was part of the sexual encounter that caused the misconduct allegations.

"She's excited to finally come out and speak," a source close to Corinne exclusively tells E! News.