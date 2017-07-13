Corinne Olympios is ready to speak.
The Bachelor's breakout contestant is set to return to Bachelor in Paradise as part of a reunion special following the incident that shut down production in June, with Corinne telling E! News in a statement on Wednesday, "I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special."
And now, we're learning why Corinne, who chose not to return as a contestant for the fourth season after Warner Bros. cleared BIP and producers of any wrongdoing, made the decision to take part in reunion, along with DeMario Jackson, the other contestant who was part of the sexual encounter that caused the misconduct allegations.
"She's excited to finally come out and speak," a source close to Corinne exclusively tells E! News.
The source said there's "no bad blood" between Corinne and the Bachelor in Paradise team, explaining, "They invited her to appear on the reunion and she wants to go. It's not a contractual thing. She's still close with her Bachelor family. She's looking forward to being back."
As for DeMario also appearing on the reunion, our source said, "It's not a big deal" for Corinne as "she never blamed him for anything."
Corinne and DeMario's sexual encounter on the first day of filming in June caused two producers to file complaints that shut down production in June and launched an internal investigation by Warner Bros. After the studio cleared production of any misconduct, Corinne's legal team said they would continue their own investigation, but later announced they would not be pursuing any legal action. "My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," Corinne said in a statement to E! News.
ABC
"Corinne's doing well. She's taking time out and focusing on herself and healing. She's spend time with her family and friends," our source said of the reality star, who is currently dating Jordan Gielchinsky. "I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," Gielchinsky told E! News in a statement after the incident.
While Bachelor in Paradise was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, ABC announced season four will now kick off with a two-night event on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15. Taking place over the course of six weeks, fans will see the wedding of season three fan-favorites Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, which took place on June 17 in Mexico.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—reporting by Holly Passalaqua