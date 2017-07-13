Prince William might want to stick to polo...
The Duke of Cambridge joined the Wildcats Girls' Football program today and just couldn't stop the little ones from scoring on him as he played goalie.
In one video posted by Kensington Palace, a young girl takes a penalty kick while William attempts to block it with no success...She shoots, and she scores!
Of course, the royal couldn't help but playfully laugh (we're guessing he let that one slide) as the little girl skipped away joyfully.
The palace captioned the sweet video with a little bit of background about Prince William's visit.
"The Duke takes a turn in goal during a kick-about with a team from the Wildcats Girls' Football programme," the video caption read. "The programme, established by the FA, aims to inspire girls aged 5-11 to get involved in football, develop skills and gain a lifelong love of sport."
KP continued, "HRH, joined by the @Lionesses, had a chat and play with the girls team – hoping to inspire them to be next generation of footballers."
Prince William also hosted England's Lionesses at Kensington Palace to wish them good luck at the 2017 Women's Euro tournament.
"The team travel to the tournament, this year hosted by The Netherlands, later today and will face Scotland in their first match on Sunday," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Instagram.
"The Duke, who is President of the FA, has long supported the Lionesses – who this year hope to improve on their third place finish in 2015 World Cup," KP continued.
We're sure Prince William had some powerful words of encouragement for the ladies!