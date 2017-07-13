Prince William might want to stick to polo...

The Duke of Cambridge joined the Wildcats Girls' Football program today and just couldn't stop the little ones from scoring on him as he played goalie.

In one video posted by Kensington Palace, a young girl takes a penalty kick while William attempts to block it with no success...She shoots, and she scores!

Of course, the royal couldn't help but playfully laugh (we're guessing he let that one slide) as the little girl skipped away joyfully.