Fifth Harmony may have four singers left in the group but the extra place is occupied by those dear to their hearts.

The girl group was created on season two of the Fox show The X Factor in 2012 and was at the time made up of Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello. The latter singer left Fifth Harmony in December 2016 to start a solo career.

"The fans...are our fifth member," Hernandez told Billboard in comments posted Wednesday.

But what about bringing in a real fifth member?

"Heeeell naaaw!" the group told the outlet in unison.