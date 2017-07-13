Fifth Harmony may have four singers left in the group but the extra place is occupied by those dear to their hearts.
The girl group was created on season two of the Fox show The X Factor in 2012 and was at the time made up of Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello. The latter singer left Fifth Harmony in December 2016 to start a solo career.
"The fans...are our fifth member," Hernandez told Billboard in comments posted Wednesday.
But what about bringing in a real fifth member?
"Heeeell naaaw!" the group told the outlet in unison.
Getty Images
Cabello's departure was characterized by drama. Fifth Harmony released a statement on Instagram saying that Cabello's reps informed them she had decided to leave the group. The singer refuted those allegations, saying that the group "saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group is simply not true...I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."
Kordei told Billboard, "I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, band mates and human beings [to make it work]."
"Let's just say we're in a better place now—here are no secrets in this circle," Hansen added.
Hernandez told Billboard there were "many therapy sessions" after Cabello's exit.
"Honestly, in this very moment, we could not be happier," she said.