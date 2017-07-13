Just when you thought you were safe, WE tv is bringing back the monsters to end all monsters: Bridezillas. Apparently it's because you demanded it.

The network announced the long-running reality series, which ended in 2013 after 10 seasons, will return for 10 new hour-long episodes in 2018. Casting is currently underway

"From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of pop culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last Bridezilla, we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans," Marc Juris, president of WE tv, said in a statement. "With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv."