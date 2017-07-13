WE tv
Just when you thought you were safe, WE tv is bringing back the monsters to end all monsters: Bridezillas. Apparently it's because you demanded it.
The network announced the long-running reality series, which ended in 2013 after 10 seasons, will return for 10 new hour-long episodes in 2018. Casting is currently underway
"From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of pop culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last Bridezilla, we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans," Marc Juris, president of WE tv, said in a statement. "With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv."
WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp franchise is a spinoff of Bridezillas.
In case you need a refresher, Bridezillas follows women—who are seemingly normal before planning their nuptials—that turn into unhinged brides. Each episode follows two different women. Viewers follow the bride and grooms, learn about their past and chart their journey to the big day.
"As we move closer to the brides' big day, tempers and tensions flare, the patience of loved ones is tested and monumental meltdowns become inevitable as our Bridezillas are pushed to the edge—all in the name of planning the ‘perfect' wedding," WE tv said in a release.
Bridezillas is just the latest series to get revived, but it's a rare occurrence because it's a reality series and not a competition or game show. For more shows that have been revived, check out our guide now.