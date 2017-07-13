Bridezillas Is the Latest Revived TV Show Because Apparently You Demanded It

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of New York City, Luann D'Agostino

The Real Housewives of New York City Goes to Mexico...And Luann D'Agostino Falls Into a Bush

Corinne Olympios, Demario Jackson

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Set to Return to Bachelor in Paradise

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bridezillas

WE tv

Just when you thought you were safe, WE tv is bringing back the monsters to end all monsters: Bridezillas. Apparently it's because you demanded it.

The network announced the long-running reality series, which ended in 2013 after 10 seasons, will return for 10 new hour-long episodes in 2018. Casting is currently underway

"From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of pop culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last Bridezilla, we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans," Marc Juris, president of WE tv, said in a statement. "With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv."

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp franchise is a spinoff of Bridezillas.

In case you need a refresher, Bridezillas follows women—who are seemingly normal before planning their nuptials—that turn into unhinged brides. Each episode follows two different women. Viewers follow the bride and grooms, learn about their past and chart their journey to the big day.

"As we move closer to the brides' big day, tempers and tensions flare, the patience of loved ones is tested and monumental meltdowns become inevitable as our Bridezillas are pushed to the edge—all in the name of planning the ‘perfect' wedding," WE tv said in a release.

Bridezillas is just the latest series to get revived, but it's a rare occurrence because it's a reality series and not a competition or game show. For more shows that have been revived, check out our guide now.

TAGS/ Bridezillas , Reality TV , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.