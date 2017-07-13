This is the Kesha you know and love.

After the July 6 release of "Praying," her first single in four years, the pop star premiered her second single, the more up-tempo "Woman," at midnight Thursday. As she recounted in an essay for Rolling Stone, she brainstormed the song's core lyric ("I'm a motherf--king woman") while driving to the recording studio to meet her writers Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel.

"I was really feeling that conviction one particular day while I was stuck in traffic on my way to the studio and out of nowhere I felt the urge to scream, 'I'm a motherf--king woman.' By the time I got the studio, I was chanting, 'I'm a motherf--king woman.' The two men I was writing with that day didn't quite know what to do with me. I proclaimed again: 'I'm a motherf--king woman!'" she writes. And though she's "always been a feminist," Kesha explains, "For much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out. In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female."