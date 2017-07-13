What happens in Mexico stays in Mexico, unless of course reality TV cameras are following you. Sorry Luann D'Agostino. The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City hit the beach for some fun in the sun and tequila tasting in Mexico, a trip planned by Bethenny Frankel, and it looks like everybody's having a good time…outside. Inside? That's another story.
While Bethenny and Sonja Morgan go at it (over something to do with an item in the press and Tinsley Mortimer) and Carole Radziwill looks on (while munching), Ramona Singer and Luann hit the patio. And the bushes.
"I'm not going to disagree with Bethenny. I know Ramona can be a bad look. I don't take her everywhere. We're in a house in the middle of Mexico so we can be girls behaving badly. We all have our bad sides," Sonja says in a confessional.
Meanwhile, outside Ramona and Luann talk about the press issue at hand.
"I know I'm not normal, but they're f—king crazy, OK? This is beyond crazy s—t," Ramona says.
"F—king Sonja," Luann says. "Sonja's like, oh my god—"
"Sonja's harmless," Ramona says.
"I love her. To death! To death," Luann says.
It seems Tinsley insinuated that Sonja placed an item in the press and that set off a fire storm. Was it Tinsley? Sonja? Ramona? Where's Dorinda Medley?
"You guys look like mean, old ladies," Bethenny says inside.
We have so many questions that won't be answered until next week, but for now we have a preview of the drama to come. Plus, one of Luann's many (it seems) falls. There she goes, into the bushes.
As Ramona would say, "It's turtle time."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)