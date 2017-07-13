"I'm not going to disagree with Bethenny. I know Ramona can be a bad look. I don't take her everywhere. We're in a house in the middle of Mexico so we can be girls behaving badly. We all have our bad sides," Sonja says in a confessional.

Meanwhile, outside Ramona and Luann talk about the press issue at hand.

"I know I'm not normal, but they're f—king crazy, OK? This is beyond crazy s—t," Ramona says.

"F—king Sonja," Luann says. "Sonja's like, oh my god—"

"Sonja's harmless," Ramona says.

"I love her. To death! To death," Luann says.