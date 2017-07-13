There are just some moments the cameras can't catch.

While you were sitting through commercials for the 2017 ESPYS from the comfort of your couch, the biggest names in sports were having plenty of fun waiting for the show to turn back on.

Peyton Manning kicked off the big night at the Microsoft Theater as this year's host, using his time in the spotlight to poke fun at his athletic colleagues, including his younger brother, Eli Manning.

Fans all over the country got to see Simone Biles and Michael Phelps accept some of the biggest honors of the night, but what happened when they returned to their seats? Fortunately, we have the answers. Here's how the stars stayed entertained during commercial breaks: