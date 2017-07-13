Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and the Cast of Game of Thrones Hit the Blue Carpet for Season 7 Premiere
There are just some moments the cameras can't catch.
While you were sitting through commercials for the 2017 ESPYS from the comfort of your couch, the biggest names in sports were having plenty of fun waiting for the show to turn back on.
Peyton Manning kicked off the big night at the Microsoft Theater as this year's host, using his time in the spotlight to poke fun at his athletic colleagues, including his younger brother, Eli Manning.
Fans all over the country got to see Simone Biles and Michael Phelps accept some of the biggest honors of the night, but what happened when they returned to their seats? Fortunately, we have the answers. Here's how the stars stayed entertained during commercial breaks:
1. A Romantic Night Out
One of sports' most important ceremonies doubled as a date night for some beloved couples, like Olympian Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps as well as basketball champion Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry. According to a source who spotted the couple inside the theater, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps were "all smiles" and looked very happy. While we could hear the audience cheering when the pro swimmer accepted the statue for Best Record-Breaking Performance, fans also let out some awww's when he noted that he met Nicole 10 years ago at the show. As for the Curry's, the two were spotted getting cozy during a commercial break. Love is alive and well!
2. Face Time With Fans
While it may have been a big night for the nominees, it was also a crucial evening for fans who, for some, were in the same room as their idols for the first time. Many of them did not let the moment go to waste. For example, during one commercial break, Steph Curry had a line of fans requesting to take a picture with him.
3. Pass the Tissues
If you got a little choked up during Air Force Technical Sergeant Israel Del Toro's acceptance speech for the Pat Tillman Award for Service, you were not alone. As a source told E! News, "everyone in the audience was sniffling and very emotional."
4. Stars Meeting Stars
With all the mingling going on during TV breaks, the athletes were bound to make a few introductions of their own. At one point, World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn ran into Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and the two ladies got to talking. "Lindsey was overheard saying, 'Hi Laurie—I'm Lindsey,' and Laurie [replied], 'Oh my gosh! Hi!"
5. Virtual Filters Galore
Turns out—these stars didn't even need their phones to get in on the filter fun! To keep everyone occupied during commercial breaks, cameras in the theater zoomed in on stars in the audience and put virtual dog faces, lips and football helmets on them. As our insider noted, "Michael Phelps and his wife got football helmets put on them and they were cracking up together."