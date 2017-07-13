Miley Cyrus Recalls Feeling "Sexualized" in Her Youth

Miley Cyrus doesn't recognize the woman who twerked onstage with Robin Thicke four years ago. "I feel really kind of far away from that person. I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I'm not saying I've never been myself. Who I was on the last record was really who I am," she says. "It's just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot."

The "Malibu" singer, who graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's August issue, has reinvented herself for the umpteenth time in her 24 years on earth. The stripped down version of Cyrus is more akin to who she was as a little girl in Nashville, and she hopes people will accept that she's not just one thing. "People get told that it's a bad thing to change. Like, people will say, 'You've changed.' And that's supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time."

For the past few months, Cyrus has been under a "media blackout" to focus on herself. "I think I'm just figuring out who I am at such a rapid pace that it's hard for me to keep up with myself."