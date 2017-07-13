Selena Gomez Releases "Fetish," Her Sexiest Song to Date

Who can resist Selena Gomez's charms?

At midnight, the 24-year-old pop singer released a new song, "Fetish," featuring Gucci Mane. Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics produced the breathy number, the second single from her upcoming third studio album, SG2. She first teased the title of "Fetish" at the end of her '70s-themed music video for "Bad Liar," which was directed by Jesse Peretz and premiered in June.

Gomez currently has two singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Bad Liar" and "It Ain't Me."