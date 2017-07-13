Selena Gomez Releases "Fetish," Her Sexiest Song to Date

Who can resist Selena Gomez's charms?

At midnight, the 24-year-old pop singer released a new song, "Fetish," featuring Gucci Mane. Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics produced the breathy number, the second single from her upcoming third studio album, SG2. She first teased the title of "Fetish" at the end of her '70s-themed music video for "Bad Liar," which was directed by Jesse Peretz and premiered in June.

Gomez currently has two singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Bad Liar" and "It Ain't Me."

Read

Selena Gomez Releases Epic "Bad Liar" Music Video

"Fetish" is available on iTunes, Spotify and other services. Chloe Angelides, Gino Barletta, Gomez, Jeberg, Joe Khajadourian, Mane, Brett McLaughlin and Alex Schwartz wrote the song. Gomez filmed a lyric video to promote the track, featuring a three-minute close-up on her lips.

"You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back," the singer purrs in the song's not-so-subtle chorus. "Don't see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I'd do me too."

In an interview with Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio last month, Gomez opened up about the next phase of her musical career. "I've been in the studio for a year. So, I can technically say I have an album, but I don't know where I want to go with it because of how different everything sounds. I'm not just saying that because I feel like, 'Oh, that's exciting!' Every song I'm setting up to be a single is just completely separate from each other and I love that," she explained. "So, I don't know where it's gonna go, but I can say I have an album because it's a lot of music."

