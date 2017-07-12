First comes the Bachelor mansion, then comes rose ceremonies, then comes one magical wedding celebration.

Even though there are a few weeks to go of Rachel Lindsay's season as The Bachelorette, fans know that the lawyer is totally engaged.

And while we have to wait to find out who the lucky man is, E! News has learned that wedding planning has made its way into Rachel's brain.

"We actually haven't talked about a date because we just want to get to know each other. We're like when can we be in public? When can we go to the grocery store, grab coffee, go to the movies?" she explained to E! News' Sibley Scoles at the 2017 ESPYS. "I'm thinking maybe next year, the end of next year maybe. We're not rushing it but sooner than later."

When asked about the possibility of wedding dress shopping, Rachel said it's not on the top of her to-do list.