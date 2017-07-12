James Woods isn't backing down, but neither is the mother of the child he aimed a controversial tweet at.

After Neil Patrick Harris went to bat for a "gender creative" 10-year-old boy and his family celebrating at a recent Orange County Pride Parade, both Woods and mom Lori Duron have spoken out in defense of their free speech.

The outspoken actor initially tweeted alongside a photo of CJ Duron and his parents, "This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."

In an interview with People published Wednesday, the Duron matriarch expressed her disgust over Woods' point of view. "The fact that it was so detailed, it's really gross to me anytime that adults talk about children that way," she shared. "And the visual image that he evoked was troubling."