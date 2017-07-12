Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Corset-Inspired Dress

Mess with North West, and expect Kim Kardashian to step in.
The E! reality star's 4-year-old daughter was recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a cream-colored corset over a silky peach dress, prompting some critics to call the designer look too provocative for the toddler.
Well, leave it up to North's protective mama to set the record straight. It's not a traditional corset at all! Kim shared a video to Twitter breaking down her little girl's streetwear chic dress. explaining, "This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset. It's just fabric on the front that looks like a corset."
The social media mogul continued, "I think it's really cute. I bought it from a designer. It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset."
I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017
Kardashian's tweet also read, "I would never put my daughter in a corset! It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."
Fair enough, right? Kanye West's wife certainly hasn't shied away from addressing haters head-on lately, as her latest Twitter takedown follows yesterday's rumors of cocaine possession.
When a blurry, white substance appeared on a table in the background of Kim's Snapchat selfie, some followers attacked the reality star for possible drug use. She addressed the speculation instantly, attributing it to a recent trip to the candy store with her children.
Later in the evening, Kim resurfaced online to reveal it was actually the marble counter top that gave the illusion of powder.
"So we did go to Dylan's Candy Shop," Kim said in a video while holding up a bag from the popular destination. "I did think that it was our pixie sticks, but after all that, this table in the background is a marble table, you guys. Like, come on!"
She continued, "I don't play like that. I have kids. It's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."
Case closed!