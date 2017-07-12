Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Corset-Inspired Dress

Mess with North West, and expect Kim Kardashian to step in.

The E! reality star's 4-year-old daughter was recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a cream-colored corset over a silky peach dress, prompting some critics to call the designer look too provocative for the toddler.

Well, leave it up to North's protective mama to set the record straight. It's not a traditional corset at all! Kim shared a video to Twitter breaking down her little girl's streetwear chic dress. explaining, "This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset. It's just fabric on the front that looks like a corset."

The social media mogul continued, "I think it's really cute. I bought it from a designer. It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset."