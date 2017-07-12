Jenelle Evans is happy to say she has a full house.

As the Teen Mom 2 star continues living a sober life with fiancé David Eason by her side, some fans may be wondering if she wants to expand her family even more.

But during an exclusive sit-down interview with E! News' Ken Baker, the MTV star admitted that she's not focused on getting pregnant again.

"I think we're good," she shared with us. "We have a lot of kids together."

David added, "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves."