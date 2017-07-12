Jenelle Evans is happy to say she has a full house.
As the Teen Mom 2 star continues living a sober life with fiancé David Eason by her side, some fans may be wondering if she wants to expand her family even more.
But during an exclusive sit-down interview with E! News' Ken Baker, the MTV star admitted that she's not focused on getting pregnant again.
"I think we're good," she shared with us. "We have a lot of kids together."
David added, "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves."
In addition to the one child they share together, Jenelle has two other children while David has one from a previous relationship.
Between family time, the happy couple is busy planning their wedding. In fact, Jenelle recently announced the date of her ceremony on Instagram. Hint, hint: Keep your schedules free in September.
"Trust me, I'm kind of like freaking out in my head," she admitted. "But I am going wedding dress shopping."
Although her relationship with mom Barbara remains strained, Jenelle is focused on a new season of Teen Mom 2 premiering Monday night. In addition, her new book titled Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom comes out July 25.
In excerpts obtained exclusively by E! News, Jenelle details the highs and lows of her life growing up including an absent father and heroin addiction.
Today, she's feeling healthier, stronger and more determined to stay on the right track for her children.
"It's not a battle to keep her sober so it's not a problem," David shared with us before Jenelle shared her mindset each and every day.
"Keeping busy, keeping your mind focused on different things, not letting yourself slip back into thinking well, you know what? Life's so tough right now, f--k it. I'm just going to go do it," she explained.
Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV. And pre-order Jenelle's new memoir on Amazon now.
Watch our exclusive sit-down interview with Jenelle Evans tonight on E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.