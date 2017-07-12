Regrets, Shia LaBeouf has had a few.

The controversial actor's latest being his actions after Savannah, Georgia authorities arrested him on suspicion of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. In explicit video footage obtained by E! News, LaBeouf is seen screaming at officers and others inside the City Market where he was ultimately taken into custody early Saturday morning.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," the 31-year-old shared in a statement published to Twitter on Wednesday. "I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint.

"The severity of my behavior is not lost on me," LaBeouf added.

Shia then pledged to seek help for his sobriety issues.