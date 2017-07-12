Regrets, Shia LaBeouf has had a few.
The controversial actor's latest being his actions after Savannah, Georgia authorities arrested him on suspicion of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. In explicit video footage obtained by E! News, LaBeouf is seen screaming at officers and others inside the City Market where he was ultimately taken into custody early Saturday morning.
"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," the 31-year-old shared in a statement published to Twitter on Wednesday. "I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint.
"The severity of my behavior is not lost on me," LaBeouf added.
Shia then pledged to seek help for his sobriety issues.
Chatham County Sheriff's Office
He continued, "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."
Shia is in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon, and was handcuffed at a local supermarket after becoming "disorderly," authorities told E! News in a statement. They said the actor approached a bystander and police officer asking for a cigarette, but when he was denied his request, officials said LaBeouf began "using profanities and vulgar language."
"He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer," the statement continued. "When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued. LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness."
He was released after posting $7,000 bail.
In the video, LaBeouf addressed the incident in question.
"Who are you fighting for?" he asked the officer during the arrest. "You got a president who don't give a f--k about you, and you're stuck in a police force who doesn't give a f--k about you. So you want to arrest white people who give a f--k? Who ask for cigarettes?"
He continued, "I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f--k. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?"
The star has a long history of run-ins with the law, and was previously arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in 2015 while jaywalking in Austin, Tex.