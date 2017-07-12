While Bachelor in Paradise was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, ABC announced season four will now kick off with a two-night event on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Over six weeks, fans will see returning fan-favorites attempt to find love for a second time in Mexico, as well as witness the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise season three couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, which was filmed on June 17.

Here is the full cast list released by ABC, with more contestants to be announced at a later date::

Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3

Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)

Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)

Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)

Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)

Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3

Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)