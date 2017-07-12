They're returning to Paradise.
While Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson did not return as part of the cast for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, both are set to appear during a special for the hit spinoff following their sexual encounter on the first night of filming,, E! News has learned. No details have been released about the special, but it would likely mark the first time Corinne and DeMario will see each other following their sexual interaction that caused two producers to file complaints that shut down production in June, with Warner Bros. eventually clearing BIP of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special," Corinne said in a statement to E! News.
While Bachelor in Paradise was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, ABC announced season four will now kick off with a two-night event on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Over six weeks, fans will see returning fan-favorites attempt to find love for a second time in Mexico, as well as witness the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise season three couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, which was filmed on June 17.
Here is the full cast list released by ABC, with more contestants to be announced at a later date::
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)
Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)
Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
After Warner Bros. cleared production of any wrongdoing following the shut down of production on June 11,, Corinne and her legal team announced they would continue their own investigation, but later announced they would not be pursuing any legal action. "My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," Corinne said in a statement to E! News.
Following the scandal, producers implemented new changes, including a two drink per hour maximum, a decision Corinne approved of. "I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise," Corinne said. "While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return."
Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on on ABC.