Miami may have a murderous mama on the loose.

The Bachelorette's hometown dates are finally here, and judging from E! News' exclusive first look at the July 17 episode, Rachel Lindsay's final four men, Bryan, Dean, Eric and Peter, may be giving us one of the franchise's best family outings ever. Or should we say deadliest?

"If he's happy, I'm happy," Bryan's mother tells Rachel in the promo. "If not, I'll kill you." Hm...anyone else beginning to understand that story about Bryan's last girlfriend broke up with him because of his mother, who seems destined to be the subject upon which a Lifetime movie is based?

But Bryan's mama drama isn't the only intense moment in the exclusive promo above, as Peter's mom sells him out and tells Rachel her son is "not necessarily" ready for marriage, and come on, who can forget learning that Dean's "eccentric" and estranged dad is now a yoga teacher who goes by the name of Paramroop S. Khahsa. But it looks like Rachel may be into his energy in the promo!