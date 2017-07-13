Miami may have a murderous mama on the loose.
The Bachelorette's hometown dates are finally here, and judging from E! News' exclusive first look at the July 17 episode, Rachel Lindsay's final four men, Bryan, Dean, Eric and Peter, may be giving us one of the franchise's best family outings ever. Or should we say deadliest?
"If he's happy, I'm happy," Bryan's mother tells Rachel in the promo. "If not, I'll kill you." Hm...anyone else beginning to understand that story about Bryan's last girlfriend broke up with him because of his mother, who seems destined to be the subject upon which a Lifetime movie is based?
But Bryan's mama drama isn't the only intense moment in the exclusive promo above, as Peter's mom sells him out and tells Rachel her son is "not necessarily" ready for marriage, and come on, who can forget learning that Dean's "eccentric" and estranged dad is now a yoga teacher who goes by the name of Paramroop S. Khahsa. But it looks like Rachel may be into his energy in the promo!
In the episode, Rachel will first travel to Baltimore to visit Eric's family, and learn about the rough neighborhood he grew up in. She's also the first woman he's ever introduced his family, too, and is promising his family he will stop running from love and confess his feelings.
Next up is a trip to Miami to meet Bryan's family and visit the famous Calle Ocho, where the couple will salsa dance and sample street food from Columbia...and then deal with Bryan's mother, of course.
ABC
Madison, Wisconsin, is next up, as Peter introduces Rachel to his welcoming family, but Rachel questions whether or not he's ready for marriage.
Last up is the most highly anticipated hometown date, possibly in the franchise's history, as Rachel meets Dean's father in Aspen, Colorado. After losing his mother at a young age, Dean had previously opened up to Rachel about his father emotionally abandoning him, and we learn his dad is now a Sikh Kundalini yogi. After being estranged for years, the father and son will have a heart-to-heart talk and ABC teases that "what transpires is something that rarely has been seen before" on the show.
Is it Monday yet?!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.