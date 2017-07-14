"These are all exercises to better you as a person. It's not for me. It's for us," Ronnie tells Malika. "I actually had an intellectual conversation, which I never do, and I told her that."

"You have intellectual conversations with me, so you having an intellectual conversation with someone else does not service our relationship cause you can really just talk to me," she responds. "But if you still desire to have conversations with someone else, that's your choice. We just don't agree!"

Dorothy eventually intervenes and asks Ronnie to explain exactly what he's looking for.

"I want to be able to be with somebody and go through experiences with, not someone that I'm just going to be a safety net for, and that's what I feel in this because I've been through it before," the 31-year-old New York native confesses, referencing his ex.