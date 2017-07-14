Ronnie Magro-Ortiz doesn't want a repeat of the past.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's brand-new episode of Famously Single, the Jersey Shore cast member gets into his first big argument with Malika Haqq following the group's blind dating experiment. The 34-year-old DASH Dolls star is peeved when Ronnie expresses his interest in continuing to participate in Dr. Darcy Sterling's relationship exercises—but with other people.
Luckily, Dorothy Wang is on hand to mediate the couple's tense disagreement. "So, I just got out of the car ride from hell with Karina Smirnoff and Chad Johnson arguing, and I walk into the house and I walk straight into Malika and Ronnie's problems," she says. "What did I do to deserve this?"
"These are all exercises to better you as a person. It's not for me. It's for us," Ronnie tells Malika. "I actually had an intellectual conversation, which I never do, and I told her that."
"You have intellectual conversations with me, so you having an intellectual conversation with someone else does not service our relationship cause you can really just talk to me," she responds. "But if you still desire to have conversations with someone else, that's your choice. We just don't agree!"
Dorothy eventually intervenes and asks Ronnie to explain exactly what he's looking for.
"I want to be able to be with somebody and go through experiences with, not someone that I'm just going to be a safety net for, and that's what I feel in this because I've been through it before," the 31-year-old New York native confesses, referencing his ex.
"So, the bigger issue is that you feel like you're Malika's safety net, and you're preparing yourself almost for the disappointment," Dorothy concludes.
Can Ronnie and Malika reach a resolution? See their conflict go down in the sneak peek above!
