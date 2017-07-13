Denied!

In this sneak peek clip from Sunday's brand new Famously Single, Karina Smirnoff kicks Chad Johnson out of her bed when he tries to get his PDA on. "I really, really like when you come and say goodnight and give me a kiss," Karina tells Chad, adding, "I don't want you to lay down."

"Karina keeps saying she doesn't want me to lie in bed with her, it's like it's just a bed. It's just a flat, soft surface that we can talk on. That's it," a disgruntled Chad says.