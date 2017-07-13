2017 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

There's no business like show business!

At 8:30 a.m. PT, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will announce the nominations for the 2017 Emmys live from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in L.A.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join the Veep actress and the S.W.A.T. actor for the big reveal. "It has been an extraordinary year for television," Washington said in a statement last week. "The industry has never been more dynamic or inventive, and storytellers and content creators have never been more prolific. We are thrilled to have these two talented and respected performers join us in launching another exciting Emmy season."

The 69th Emmy Awards will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS; Stephen Colbert will serve as the show's host. Ricky Kirshner is producing the show with Glenn Weiss, who is also directing it; The Late Show's Chris Licht is also a producer.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," Colbert boasted in January, when it was announced that he would be the emcee. "Both in person and around the globe."

E! News will update this article with the complete list of nominees as they are revealed.