Nathan Kress is welcoming fatherhood with open arms!

The iCarly star took to social media on Wednesday with life-changing news to share: he and wife London Elise Moore are expecting their first child together. Nathan and London's announcement goes down in history as one of the cutest ever, as the couple came up with a clever riddle and posed in a perfect location with the mama-to-be's baby bump on full display.

"Me and my baby in London," the 24-year-old actor wrote alongside a snapshot of the pair spending time in the U.K. "Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN --->LONDON Get it?? Baby Kress, arriving Jan 2018!"

Kress' leading lady echoed his excitement with a sweet post of her own. "I put my barf bag down for this photo," Moore teased, adding, "#seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress #completelyworthit #secondtrimesterherewecome."