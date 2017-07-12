The world for beauty lovers is changing…for the better.

Technology is solving a lot of our common beauty problems with new, exciting products that sound like they came straight out of the Jetsons. Gone are the days of guessing whether a beauty product is working. Think you have split ends? There's a brush that can tell you for sure. Tired of buying the wrong foundation? Aren't we all?!

That's why were welcoming innovation in the beauty industry with open arms. Say good-bye to your beauty woos and hello to a new wave of beauty.