Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to the dance floor and hello to the prison ward.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the Dance Moms star turned herself in to the FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, Calif. to begin her 366-day prison sentence.

While fans know Abby as the reality star who is dedicated to teaching dancers of all ages, things are going to be quite different behind bars.

E! News has obtained the prison's inmate handbook that details a wide variety of information including food, education and recreation services.

As it turns out, Abby is going to have a whole new reality for the next year.