It's no secret The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore kept her wedding secret.

She certainly didn't broadcast it at work; Co-star Kandi Burruss found out Moore got married the same way many people did.

"Online!" she told E! News exclusively Tuesday. "And I had to call her like 'Yo! You're married?' Because I was thinking maybe it was fake. And then she's like, 'Yeah, I'm really married.'"

Moore surprised fans when she revealed in June she had gotten married. It was later revealed she had wed businessman Marc Daly in in St. Lucia. Moore initially announced the news without revealing the name of her new husband. She said at the 2017 Essence Festival that the two have been together since December.

"I have not met him personally but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year," Burruss told E! News. "So I knew she had met someone that she had really liked."