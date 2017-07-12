It's no secret The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore kept her wedding secret.
She certainly didn't broadcast it at work; Co-star Kandi Burruss found out Moore got married the same way many people did.
"Online!" she told E! News exclusively Tuesday. "And I had to call her like 'Yo! You're married?' Because I was thinking maybe it was fake. And then she's like, 'Yeah, I'm really married.'"
Moore surprised fans when she revealed in June she had gotten married. It was later revealed she had wed businessman Marc Daly in in St. Lucia. Moore initially announced the news without revealing the name of her new husband. She said at the 2017 Essence Festival that the two have been together since December.
"I have not met him personally but she has talked to me about him since last year, towards the end of the year," Burruss told E! News. "So I knew she had met someone that she had really liked."
It is unclear if Daly will make an appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
"I don't know what he wants, but I'm confident that she's afraid to jeopardize her relationship with what comes with the show, which I understand," Burruss said. "It's a lot of tension. And for somebody that's never been on TV, it's a lot of pressure and it would have to be something for him to get used to. And not everyone is able to get used to it."
Burruss made her comments at the 2017 Babypalooza event in New York City. The reality star and husband Todd Tucker recently launched their Raising Ace baby products collection, named after their 1 and 1/2-year-old son.
"I got pregnant with Ace and it makes you start thinking about all the things you like and dislike for your baby. You take your experience with the first one and try to find what works for you with the next one," she told E! News. "We wanted to make products that work and did well for us when it came to Ace. It's doing well, we just started, we're launching the brand. We're just about getting it out there—now that we've got everything looking beautiful and developed the way we want it to be."