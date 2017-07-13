So little time, so many 2017 Emmy Award nominations.

There's serious cause for applause this morning as Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore revealed this year's pool of Emmy nominees live from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. From industry newcomers to on-screen legends, the honorees this year come from all corners of Hollywood. While some like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kevin Spacey are adding yet another Emmy nod to their resumés, others like Snoop Doggand Shailene Woodley are celebrating a career first. That's right—after two Oscars and two Golden Globes, it's never too late for DeNiro to also take on television gold.

In the process of it all, history was made as one show shattered an Emmy count with a record new number of nods this year as dozens of others woke up to the news that they were nominated for not one, but two or three statues this year.

Without further ado, let's break down the numbers of this year's Emmy Award nominations.