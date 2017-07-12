When Suits returns for season seven tonight, the Harvey Specter taking the reins at Specter Litt would probably be unrecognizable to the Harvey Specter we first met way back when the series premiered in 2011.

And the actor who's filled out Harvey's well-tailored suits for the past six seasons is well aware of it.

"The character's changed a lot. I was thinking about it," Gabriel Macht told E! News at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas. "He's very aggressive and type-A and very full of himself, but I think through the years, he's sort of tamed some of that down and become a lot more serious. He's become a little bit more vulnerable in the years and I think that's helped make this character three dimensional. He's always had a heart of gold, but you actually see it now."