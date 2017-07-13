2017 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Gilmore Girls, Milo Ventimiglia, Barb From Stranger Things and More

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelorette

Hometown Homicide?! Bryan's Mom Threatens to Kill Rachel on The Bachelorette

Exclusive: "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's Hometown Visits

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Out with some old, in with some new. The Emmys once again surprised audiences (and E! News, just check out our predictions) with the 2017 nominations, announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shermar Moore.

With Game of Thrones out of the running (it has yet to premiere its new 2017 season), the race was opened to some seriously deserving contenders in some previously crowded categories,like Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia (yes, Jess and Rory are going to the Emmys, just not for Gilmore Girls!). But like every year there were some seriously harsh snubs balanced out with some very pleasant surprises.

Photos

2017 Emmys: The Underdogs We Really Want to Get Nominations

Let's break it down, shall we?

Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Snub: Lauren Graham, Lead Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie

Lauren Graham had some stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie category for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but we thought the TV Academy would finally come to its senses and accept the charms of Lorelai Gilmore. We thought wrong.

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Surprise: Samira Wiley, Supporting Actress, Drama

We thought Samira Wiley would pick up a nomination for her work in Orange Is the New Black season four (the season that was eligible for this year's Emmys), but surprise! It was for The Handmaid's Tale.

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

AMC

Snub: Michael McKean, Supporting Actor, Drama

What's Michael McKean got to do to get nominated for his work in AMC's Better Call Saul?!

Article continues below

Leslie Jones, SNL

NBC

Surprise: Leslie Jones, Supporting Actress, Comedy

Find an actress that had a faster star rise than Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones. Go ahead, we'll wait.

This Is Us

NBC

Snub: Mandy Moore, Lead Actress, Drama

This Is Us made quite a splash with the 2017 Emmys, but Mama Pearson herself, Mandy Moore, didn't make the cut. We bet she's still proud of her TV kids and husband.

Catastrophe, Carrie Fisher

Amazon Studios

Surprise: Carrie Fisher, Guest Actress, Comedy

Catastrophe made great use of Carrie Fisher's sardonic personality, so her last filmed performance getting acknowledgement is a great surprise.

Article continues below

The Good Fight

CBS

Snub: The Good Fight, Drama Series

CBS All Access' The Good Wife spinoff is the definition of a prestige drama, but the TV Academy failed to recognize it. Hey, at least Diane Lockhart can say "f--k" now!

Gilmore Girls, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Netflix

Snub: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Miniseries

There was no TV event as big as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life for fans and critics alike, so what happened? Why was Netflix's revival left out in the cold?

Stranger Things, Barb

Courtesy Netflix

Surprise: Shannon Purser, Guest Actress, Drama

OK, we know the Internet loved Barb on Stranger Things, we do. We did too, but...was her performance really that memorable?

Article continues below

Orange Is the New Black, Season 5

Netflix

Snub: Danielle Brooks and Orange Is the New Black

Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox picked up deserved nominations this year, but Orange Is the New Black season four and Danielle Brooks didn't make the overall cut. It's a crime.

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

USA

Surprise: BD Wong, Guest Actor, Drama

BD Wong is great in pretty much everything he does—we just didn't think the TV Academy was paying that much attention to Mr. Robot this year.

The Good Place, Kristen Bell

NBC

Snub: The Good Place, Comedy Series

NBC's afterlife comedy (and two leads Ted Danson and Kristen Bell) made death, heaven and hell charming in The Good Place. There's always next year?

Article continues below

Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

NBC

Snub: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Variety Talk

What's the deal with snubbing The Tonight Show? Is it because Jimmy Fallon's mustache?

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

Surprise: Alexis Bledel, Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel turned in a career-defining performance on The Handmaid's Tale, so this is mightily deserved, we just didn't think the TV Academy would come through.

Orange Is the New Black, Season 4, OITNB

Netflix

Surprise: Laverne Cox, Guest Actress, Drama

Laverne Cox's work in Orange Is the New Black was heartbreaking, but the series lost its award show buzz over the years. Happy to see the TV Academy knows what's up.

Article continues below

Issa Rae, Insecure

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Snub: Issa Rae & Insecure

Issa Rae's HBO comedy Insecure was a highlight of last year's TV season. This hella sucks.

Ann Dowd, Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Surprise: Ann Dowd, Supporting Actress & Guest Actress, Drama

The TV Academy finally recognized the power of Ann Dowd! She picked up nominations for The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers. Finally.

Carrie Preston, The Good Fight

Patrick Harbron/CBS

Snub: Carrie Preston, Guest Actress, Drama

Carrie Preston already took home an Emmy for playing the kooky Elsbeth Tascioni, but she brought back the character for The Good Fight and remained as delightful—if not more delightful—as ever.

Article continues below

Girls

HBO

Surprise: Riz Ahmed, Guest Actor, Comedy

We knew Riz Ahmed would get the nomination for his work in The Night Of, but pulling off the rare two-time nomination for his guest spot in Girls was a pleasant surprise.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

CW

Snub: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Comedy Series

The CW is the home of many great TV shows, notably Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which was snubbed, again. So was Rachel Bloom for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, however she picked up a nomination for co-writing "We Tapped That Ass."

Mr. Robot, 2017 Emmys

USA

Snub: Rami Malek, Lead Actor, Drama

Last year's winner in the category, Rami Malek for his work in Mr. Robot, was completely snubbed!

Article continues below

This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia

NBC

Surprise: Milo Ventimiglia, Lead Actor, Drama

Papa Pearson is the heart and soul of This Is Us and this is a great surprise in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Too bad Milo Ventimiglia is going up against Sterling K. Brown, his TV son!

Girls Finale, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Becky Ann Baker

HBO

Surprise: Becky Ann Baker, Guest Actress, Comedy

Becky Ann Baker's turn in the final season of Girls was delightfully raw and real. This is a very good surprise.

The Good Fight

CBS

Snub: Christine Baranski, Lead Actress, Drama

Maybe the TV Academy needs to renew its subscription to CBS All Access because Christine Baranski did amazing work in The Good Fight.

Article continues below

Stranger Things

Netflix

Surprise: David Harbour, Supporting Actor, Drama

Stranger Things is a bonafide hit, but we didn't expect the Emmy love to splash over to Hopper.

Girls

HBO

Surprise: Matthew Rhys, Guest Actor in a Comedy

Matthew Rhys does stellar work on The Americans, so that nomination was expected, but we didn't think his turn on the final season of Girls would also turn heads at the TV Academy. We guess it was that scene...

Vanessa Bayer, SNL

NBC

Surprise: Vanessa Bayer, Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hap? Vanessa Bayer was always Saturday Night Live's secret weapon, from "Rachel on Friends" to her newest character, Dawn Lazarus. This is her first nomination—and last for SNL unless she comes back to host, she left at the end of this season.

Article continues below

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

HBO

Snub: Oprah Winfrey, Lead Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie

The Miniseries and TV Movie category was full to the brim with talent and somehow Oprah Winfrey didn't make the cut for her work in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. How?!

Better Things

FX

Surprise: Pamela Adlon, Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon's Better Things snagged her a nomination in a stacked category.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Tribeca Film Festival

Mike Pont/WireImage

Surprise: Jane Fonda, Lead Actress, Comedy

Jane Fonda finally broke through in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Grace & Frankie, but that means she's up against Frankie herself, Lily Tomlin!

Article continues below

Fargo, Fargo Season 3

FX

Surprise: Carrie Coon Lead Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie

This year's Fargo certainly didn't have as much buzz as previous year's, but it's all good because queen Carrie Coon finally got an Emmy nomination!

This Is Us, 2017 Emmys

NBC

Surprise: Chrissy Metz, Supporting Actress, Drama

Oh the tears we've cried because of This Is Us. Who can forget Kate's breakthrough at weight-loss camp? Certainly not us, but we didn't know the TV Academy felt its impact as much as we did!

What do you think the biggest snub and surprise is?

The 2017 Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS with host Stephen Colbert. As always, be sure to come back to E! News for all your Emmys needs.

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Emmys , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.