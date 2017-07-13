Out with some old, in with some new. The Emmys once again surprised audiences (and E! News, just check out our predictions) with the 2017 nominations, announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shermar Moore.

With Game of Thrones out of the running (it has yet to premiere its new 2017 season), the race was opened to some seriously deserving contenders in some previously crowded categories,like Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia (yes, Jess and Rory are going to the Emmys, just not for Gilmore Girls!). But like every year there were some seriously harsh snubs balanced out with some very pleasant surprises.