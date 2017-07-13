Out with some old, in with some new. The Emmys once again surprised audiences (and E! News, just check out our predictions) with the 2017 nominations, announced by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shermar Moore.
With Game of Thrones out of the running (it has yet to premiere its new 2017 season), the race was opened to some seriously deserving contenders in some previously crowded categories,like Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia (yes, Jess and Rory are going to the Emmys, just not for Gilmore Girls!). But like every year there were some seriously harsh snubs balanced out with some very pleasant surprises.
Let's break it down, shall we?
Netflix
Lauren Graham had some stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie category for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but we thought the TV Academy would finally come to its senses and accept the charms of Lorelai Gilmore. We thought wrong.
Hulu
We thought Samira Wiley would pick up a nomination for her work in Orange Is the New Black season four (the season that was eligible for this year's Emmys), but surprise! It was for The Handmaid's Tale.
AMC
What's Michael McKean got to do to get nominated for his work in AMC's Better Call Saul?!
NBC
Find an actress that had a faster star rise than Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones. Go ahead, we'll wait.
NBC
This Is Us made quite a splash with the 2017 Emmys, but Mama Pearson herself, Mandy Moore, didn't make the cut. We bet she's still proud of her TV kids and husband.
Amazon Studios
Catastrophe made great use of Carrie Fisher's sardonic personality, so her last filmed performance getting acknowledgement is a great surprise.
CBS
CBS All Access' The Good Wife spinoff is the definition of a prestige drama, but the TV Academy failed to recognize it. Hey, at least Diane Lockhart can say "f--k" now!
Netflix
There was no TV event as big as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life for fans and critics alike, so what happened? Why was Netflix's revival left out in the cold?
Courtesy Netflix
OK, we know the Internet loved Barb on Stranger Things, we do. We did too, but...was her performance really that memorable?
Netflix
Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox picked up deserved nominations this year, but Orange Is the New Black season four and Danielle Brooks didn't make the overall cut. It's a crime.
USA
BD Wong is great in pretty much everything he does—we just didn't think the TV Academy was paying that much attention to Mr. Robot this year.
NBC
NBC's afterlife comedy (and two leads Ted Danson and Kristen Bell) made death, heaven and hell charming in The Good Place. There's always next year?
NBC
What's the deal with snubbing The Tonight Show? Is it because Jimmy Fallon's mustache?
Hulu
Alexis Bledel turned in a career-defining performance on The Handmaid's Tale, so this is mightily deserved, we just didn't think the TV Academy would come through.
Netflix
Laverne Cox's work in Orange Is the New Black was heartbreaking, but the series lost its award show buzz over the years. Happy to see the TV Academy knows what's up.
Anne Marie Fox/HBO
Issa Rae's HBO comedy Insecure was a highlight of last year's TV season. This hella sucks.
Hulu
The TV Academy finally recognized the power of Ann Dowd! She picked up nominations for The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers. Finally.
Patrick Harbron/CBS
Carrie Preston already took home an Emmy for playing the kooky Elsbeth Tascioni, but she brought back the character for The Good Fight and remained as delightful—if not more delightful—as ever.
HBO
We knew Riz Ahmed would get the nomination for his work in The Night Of, but pulling off the rare two-time nomination for his guest spot in Girls was a pleasant surprise.
CW
The CW is the home of many great TV shows, notably Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which was snubbed, again. So was Rachel Bloom for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, however she picked up a nomination for co-writing "We Tapped That Ass."
USA
Last year's winner in the category, Rami Malek for his work in Mr. Robot, was completely snubbed!
NBC
Papa Pearson is the heart and soul of This Is Us and this is a great surprise in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Too bad Milo Ventimiglia is going up against Sterling K. Brown, his TV son!
HBO
Becky Ann Baker's turn in the final season of Girls was delightfully raw and real. This is a very good surprise.
CBS
Maybe the TV Academy needs to renew its subscription to CBS All Access because Christine Baranski did amazing work in The Good Fight.
Netflix
Stranger Things is a bonafide hit, but we didn't expect the Emmy love to splash over to Hopper.
HBO
Matthew Rhys does stellar work on The Americans, so that nomination was expected, but we didn't think his turn on the final season of Girls would also turn heads at the TV Academy. We guess it was that scene...
NBC
Hap? Vanessa Bayer was always Saturday Night Live's secret weapon, from "Rachel on Friends" to her newest character, Dawn Lazarus. This is her first nomination—and last for SNL unless she comes back to host, she left at the end of this season.
HBO
The Miniseries and TV Movie category was full to the brim with talent and somehow Oprah Winfrey didn't make the cut for her work in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. How?!
FX
Pamela Adlon's Better Things snagged her a nomination in a stacked category.
Mike Pont/WireImage
Jane Fonda finally broke through in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Grace & Frankie, but that means she's up against Frankie herself, Lily Tomlin!
FX
This year's Fargo certainly didn't have as much buzz as previous year's, but it's all good because queen Carrie Coon finally got an Emmy nomination!
NBC
Oh the tears we've cried because of This Is Us. Who can forget Kate's breakthrough at weight-loss camp? Certainly not us, but we didn't know the TV Academy felt its impact as much as we did!
What do you think the biggest snub and surprise is?
What do you think the biggest snub and surprise is?

The 2017 Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.