Megan's boobs are in bad shape.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's brand new episode of Botched, Megan, who amazingly recovered from a fractured spine with only paralysis in her feet, comes to the doctors to help fix her botched breasts.

"How many breast surgeries have you had?" Dr. Terry Dubrow asks. "Nine breast surgeries in three years," she responds.

Megan explains that her first plastic surgeon left one breast really high and one really low. "My second surgery with him, he filled up this implant to match this one thinking it would raise it higher," she continued. Megan says she then found another doctor who performed two more surgeries on her.