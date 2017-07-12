Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana Again at State Banquet

The queen sat at a head table adorned with light and dark pink roses and peonies and golden candelabras, along with her husband, the Spanish royal couple, and Charles and Camilla.

Guests dined on dishes such as poached fillet of salmon trout with fennel in a white wine veloute sauce, Scottish beef medallions with bone marrow and truffles, runner beans with sauteed radishes, celeriac salad, fondant potatoes, yellow and green zucchini and summer squash and dark chocolate and raspberry tarts, according to The Daily Express.

"Your majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh and I are delighted to welcome you and Queen Letizia to Buckingham Palace this evening. This state visit is an expression of the deep respect and friendship that describes relations between Spain and the United Kingdom. Just occasionally, a state visit can provide great opportunity for great personal happiness also. So it was more than a century ago when your great-grandfather, King Alfonzo the 13th, met his future wife, Princess Victoria Eugenie, the granddaughter of our Queen Victoria, in this very ballroom."

She also talked fondly about the king's parents' 1986 visit to the U.K., during which his father King Juan Carlos became the first foreign monarch to address parliament, and about how their countries currently work together.

"We remain deeply committed to the common defense and freedom of our countries," she said.