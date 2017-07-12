It's a homecoming for Kahleesi.

When we last saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the season six finale of Game of Thrones, our beloved Mother of Dragons had finally put Meereen in her rear view mirror and set sail for Westeros, determined to return home and reclaim the Seven Kingdoms. And it looks as if that journey will be complete when the hit HBO series finally returns on Sunday.

Among a handful of photos just released by the network from the opening installment, entitled "Dragonstone," we're offered a glimpse of Dany in her family home, taking in her ancestral seat in all its glory.