It's a homecoming for Kahleesi.
When we last saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the season six finale of Game of Thrones, our beloved Mother of Dragons had finally put Meereen in her rear view mirror and set sail for Westeros, determined to return home and reclaim the Seven Kingdoms. And it looks as if that journey will be complete when the hit HBO series finally returns on Sunday.
Among a handful of photos just released by the network from the opening installment, entitled "Dragonstone," we're offered a glimpse of Dany in her family home, taking in her ancestral seat in all its glory.
Elsewhere in the photos, we see Cersei (Lena Headey) doing what she does best (plotting), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) doing what she does best (sparring) and little Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) doing what she does best (giving a rousing speech to a room full of adults twice her age). Check out all eight new photos in our newly updated GoT season seven gallery!
The network's official description of "Dragonstone": "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei ries to even the odds. Daenerys comes home." Series creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss wrote the episode and Jeremy Podeswa directed.
Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.