Good for Minka Kelly.

The dating world is tough enough without having all eyes on you every time you go out, and the film and TV star hasn't had a relationship all to herself in 10 years. But she hasn't let any awkward headlines stop her from being with whom she wants to be with, and when, as she navigates the pitfalls of DWF (dating while famous).

She also barely ever talks about such things, and she never dishes specific details, preferring to keep the conversation focused on her career and various philanthropic endeavors. Even when interviews have been decidedly not about the craft, such as when Esquire named her the Sexiest Women Alive in 2010, she would only reveal so much, and never referred to her boyfriend at the time—New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter—by name.