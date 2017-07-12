Hollywood Medium Recap: Tyler Henry Gives Pauly D Closure After His Best Friend's Fatal Motorcycle Accident
Abby Lee Miller is officially behind bars.
The Dance Moms star entered a Victorville, CA prison earlier today to begin a prison sentence of one year and one day. The 50-year-old dance instructor, who was initially indicted on fraud charges for concealing income back in 2015, was sentenced two months ago and given 45 days to report.
So how hard will life be for Abby Lee inside the FCI Victorville facility for the next 366 days? Watch the E! News clip to find out everything we know about her sentence.
