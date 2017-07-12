Andy Roddick Threw Away All His Tennis Trophies—Except One

Roddick won the US Open trophy in 2003, and reached a world number one ranking, but never took home another Grand Slam title despite continuing to be considered one of the world's best players. However, he's taken home five Masters titles and he will be inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this year.

"It was really upsetting," the model said of Roddick throwing out his trophies. "He did it one day when I was out of town. [He] decided that these don't mean success to me, these don't define me and I don't really care to have these material things sitting around the house, so he threw them in the trash. I think he saved a few but they are not on display."