Andy Roddick Threw Away All His Tennis Trophies—Except One

Elsa/Getty Images
Andy Roddick doesn't need trophies to define his success.
In an interview with People, Roddick's wife, model and actress Brooklyn Decker, revealed how little the once world number one tennis player values the trophies he won over his historic career.
"We have his US Open trophy," Decker told the magazine. "But all his other trophies Andy threw away in the garbage."
Roddick won the US Open trophy in 2003, and reached a world number one ranking, but never took home another Grand Slam title despite continuing to be considered one of the world's best players. However, he's taken home five Masters titles and he will be inducted to the International Tennis Hall of Fame later this year.
"It was really upsetting," the model said of Roddick throwing out his trophies. "He did it one day when I was out of town. [He] decided that these don't mean success to me, these don't define me and I don't really care to have these material things sitting around the house, so he threw them in the trash. I think he saved a few but they are not on display."
After retiring in 2012, Roddick shifted his focus to charity work, namely the Andy Roddick Foundation he founded in 2000 with the goal of closing the educational achievement gap. The foundation works to give children equal opportunities to participate in after-school and summer programs.
The couple currently resides in Austin, Texas with their son, Hank, born in 2015.