Behind closed doors, Rob Kardashian has said sorry to his famous family.
The reality star, who recently caused a digital uproar after he posted nude photos of ex Blac Chyna online and accused her of cheating, has reached out to the Kardashians with an apology. E! News can confirm he told family members he is extremely regretful about what he did and they advised him to turn off his social media accounts until he gets his head straight.
"Rob did apologize to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted," a second source told E! News. "He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did." According to the source, the reality star dad got caught up in the moment and acted impulsively without thinking things through. "Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream [Kardashian]," the insider added.
As his lawyer Robert Shapiro told reporters after the exes' restraining order hearing on Monday, " I personally, on Mr. Kardashian's behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only—what's ever in the best interest of this child."
According to a third source, the family matriarch Kris Jenner "really put him in his place" when they spoke over the phone about the incident. While her son apologized several times, she "told him that this was going to affect Dream in many ways if he didn't get his act together."
Meanwhile, the rest of the family has really stayed out of the situation, the third insider noted. "They are all not pleased with the incident, but they have let Rob figure it out on his own," the source explained, adding that his sisters "hated" Chyna from the start. They "really want nothing to do with it." While he didn't outright tell his sisters that they were right about Chyna, he agrees that they were, our second source said. Additionally, Rob denied allegations that he abused Chyna while speaking to his family, per the source. She accused him of hitting her in April during an interview on Good Morning America.
In the meantime, the 30-year-old sock designer has not been seen in public since the incident and is staying focused on his only child.
"There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realizes that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most," the second source said. "He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that."