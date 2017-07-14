Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
Dressing for summer concerts can sometimes be a little daunting.
You're preparing for weather, atmosphere, vibe, etc. There's a ton to think about (not to mention you've probably been studying your favorite artist's lyrics all week), so look to style stars like Victoria Justice for some wardrobe guidance.
Now, not all concerts are alike. Each of them (whether it's pop, rock or country) have a different vibe and you should definitely dress the part.
Lucky for you we've put together some concert-worthy inspiration that's sure to be helpful when it comes time to start getting ready.
Keep scrolling to see all the celeb-inspired looks, by concert genre, you can mimic on your next night out!
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
At any chart-topping pop artist's concert you'll most likely be in an arena (that is equipped with seats), so unless you're the type of concert-goer that likes to stand for the entire show, you're safe to wear a pair of cute boots or heeled-sandals (like Olivia Munn's killer caged gladiator sandals). It can also get warm at a closed-in venue, so a crop top with a skirt or a cute dress (like this denim one) are great options to remain cool and still be serving a light-hearted and fun fashionable look that coincides with the easy going vibe of pop music.
Double Crisscross Ring, $145
Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
Rule number one of festival attire: never wear heeled shoes. Most take place outside (think: getting your heels stuck in the grass all day) and, usually, they're all-day events. So you're on your feet constantly a.kl.a. cute sneakers, sandals or boots only! That's why Victoria Justice's platforms are the perfect shoe.
Raw Hem Wrap Denim Skirt, $79.50
Harber Shoes, Was: $80, Now: $40
Gingham Bandana, $95
Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Rock concerts are your opportunity to bring out your inner Joan Jett and get a little edgier with your ensemble. A black leather jacket is a must, and if you're feeling a little more playful find one with studs (like the one Alexa Chung is wearing above). Pair it with a sequin romper or dress (it'll allow for a twist on the all-black ensemble that's typical of rock stars). You can also play with patterns by adding a pair of plaid heels, but if you want to fully commit to your edgy rock persona, then swap out the heels for a pair of combat boots (Dr. Marten's are often the go to).
Rebecca Studded Biker Jacket, Was: $122, Now: $62
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
When attending a hip-hop show, you want to tone down your typical concert outfit and give off a cool-girl kind of vibe (like how model and actress Cara Delevingne effortlessly did here). Her black jogger pants and striped shirt combo with white ribbon lace sneakers is comfortable yet fashion-forward.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
When attending a country concert, you want to stay true to the genre, but avoid looking too thematic. An outfit like Olivia Culpo's is perfect because her brown suede jacket is a nod to the western attire we know and love, but is still casual enough to avoid looking like you tried too hard. If you're looking to take your outfit to the next level, swap out those suede boots for a pair of cowboy boots! (The boot's short heels will add some nice height to your frame).
Cropped Top, $6
Cut Off Shorts, $155
Rachel Small Satchel, $168
Get to shopping!
You're going to look unreal at your next concert.