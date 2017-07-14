Victoria Justice's Outfit Is Perfect for a Pop Concert

  • By
  • &

by Ariana Quihuiz |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Halle Berry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Move Aside Jeans, Here Are 9 Palazzo Pants For Every Budget

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Best Dressed

Best Dressed of the Week: Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra & More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Victoria Justice

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Dressing for summer concerts can sometimes be a little daunting.

You're preparing for weather, atmosphere, vibe, etc. There's a ton to think about (not to mention you've probably been studying your favorite artist's lyrics all week), so look to style stars like Victoria Justice for some wardrobe guidance.

Now, not all concerts are alike. Each of them (whether it's pop, rock or country) have a different vibe and you should definitely dress the part.

Lucky for you we've put together some concert-worthy inspiration that's sure to be helpful when it comes time to start getting ready.

Photos

15 Ways to Wear Gingham This Summer

Keep scrolling to see all the celeb-inspired looks, by concert genre, you can mimic on your next night out!

ESC: Olivia Munn

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Pop Concert

At any chart-topping pop artist's concert you'll most likely be in an arena (that is equipped with seats), so unless you're the type of concert-goer that likes to stand for the entire show, you're safe to wear a pair of cute boots or heeled-sandals (like Olivia Munn's killer caged gladiator sandals). It can also get warm at a closed-in venue, so a crop top with a skirt or a cute dress (like this denim one) are great options to remain cool and still be serving a light-hearted and fun fashionable look that coincides with the easy going vibe of pop music.

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

FOREVER 21

Slub Knit Distressed Tee, $11

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

ASOS

Monki Button Down Denim Overall Dress, $56

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

VINCE CAMUTO

Keliana Over the Knee Caged Sandals, $199

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

LAFONN

Double Crisscross Ring, $145

ESC: Victoria Justice

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Music Festival

Rule number one of festival attire: never wear heeled shoes. Most take place outside (think: getting your heels stuck in the grass all day) and, usually, they're all-day events. So you're on your feet constantly a.kl.a. cute sneakers, sandals or boots only! That's why Victoria Justice's platforms are the perfect shoe.

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

URBAN OUTFITTERS

Out From Under Markie Seamless Bodysuit, $39

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

MADEWELL

Raw Hem Wrap Denim Skirt, $79.50

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

ALDO

Harber Shoes, Was: $80, Now: $40

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

RAG & BONE

Gingham Bandana, $95

ESC: Alexa Chung

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Rock Concert

Rock concerts are your opportunity to bring out your inner Joan Jett and get a little edgier with your ensemble. A black leather jacket is a must, and if you're feeling a little more playful find one with studs (like the one Alexa Chung is wearing above). Pair it with a sequin romper or dress (it'll allow for a twist on the all-black ensemble that's typical of rock stars). You can also play with patterns by adding a pair of plaid heels, but if you want to fully commit to your edgy rock persona, then swap out the heels for a pair of combat boots (Dr. Marten's are often the go to).

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

BOOHOO

Rebecca Studded Biker Jacket, Was: $122, Now: $62

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

FREE PEOPLE

Fool's Gold Sequin Romper, $300

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

MIU MIU

Embellished Buckle Pointy Toe Pump, $990

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

SAINT LAURENT

College Mini Matelasse Bag, $595

Article continues below

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Hip-Hop Concert

When attending a hip-hop show, you want to tone down your typical concert outfit and give off a cool-girl kind of vibe (like how model and actress Cara Delevingne effortlessly did here). Her black jogger pants and striped shirt combo with white ribbon lace sneakers is comfortable yet fashion-forward.

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

TOPSHOP

Bardot Tie Sleeve Stripe Top, $48

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

ADIDAS

Superstar Track Pants, $70

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

PUMA

Basket Heart Patent Athletic Shoe, $85

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

RAY BAN

Highstreet 52mm Aviator Sunglasses, $185

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Country Concert

When attending a country concert, you want to stay true to the genre, but avoid looking too thematic. An outfit like Olivia Culpo's is perfect because her brown suede jacket is a nod to the western attire we know and love, but is still casual enough to avoid looking like you tried too hard. If you're looking to take your outfit to the next level, swap out those suede boots for a pair of cowboy boots! (The boot's short heels will add some nice height to your frame).

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

LULUS

Suede With Love Tan Suede Moto Jacket, $95

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

H&M

Cropped Top, $6

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

7 FOR ALL MANKIND

Cut Off Shorts, $155

Article continues below

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

SPLENDID

Daniella Block Heel Bootie, $149

ESC: Summer Concert Outfits

FOSSIL

Rachel Small Satchel, $168

Get to shopping!

You're going to look unreal at your next concert.

TAGS/ Victoria Justice , Olivia Munn , Olivia Culpo , Alexa Chung , Cara Delevingne , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Shopping , VG , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.