Happy one-month birthday to Rumi Carter and Sir Carter!

Yup, it's been one whole month since Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their twins into the world, which may be a little hard to believe considering the mass amount of headlines and events that have transpired for the family ever since.

While we still haven't seen any photos of the little ones and no sign of Queen B since giving birth, we do know quite a few details about the family of five.

Here's everything we've learned since Rumi and Sir made their way into the world: